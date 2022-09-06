Moonbreaker Steam Preview Weekend Playtests Announced for This Month

Soon enough, players worldwide will be able to try out Unknown Worlds' upcoming Moonbreaker thanks to two Steam Preview Weekend playtests taking place this month.

Today, it has been announced that the two Preview Weekends will be held this coming weekend, September 9th-11th, and the next, September 16th-18th. All players who sign up for the test will be able to try out the game, and all participants are encouraged to share their gameplay.

To sign up for the Moonbreaker Steam Preview Weekend playtests, players need to log into Steam, search for Moonbreaker, and request access to the playtests by clicking on the Request Access button. KRAFTON and Unknown Worlds have also shared some important details on the playtests, which can be found below.

Testers will be given access to the entire game, though some in-game systems and the store will be disabled

Testers will be granted immediate access to all Season 1 Units and Captains for the playtests. Units and Captains will need to be unlocked once Moonbreaker enters Early Access. We’ve streamlined this process for the playtests due to its limited timeframe and to ensure that we can monitor initial impressions

All progress will be wiped once the Preview Weekend playtests conclude, but player paint jobs will carry forward

Preview access may be limited based on your location

These tests are meant to push the servers to their limits, so interruptions and/or emergency maintenance can and will likely occur

The dates and times above are subject to change, but we will do our best to announce any schedule changes as far in advance as possible

Please note that localization and in-game language support is not final, nor representative of the Early Access launch experience

Moonbreaker will launch on Steam as an Early Access title on September 29th.