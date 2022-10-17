Halo Infinite Forge Mode Trailer Shows File Sharing and Canvases

Halo Infinite’s current Season has had its own set of problems. The season being extended extremely far, Bonnie Ross leaving the company, and the local co-op being canceled are among the things that happened in the past few months. Now, we can look towards the future as the Winter update is coming in a few weeks; and with it, lots of changes to Halo Infinite.

Part of it includes the Forge game mode. Forge is a series staple that allows players to create virtually whatever game modes they want with the assets provided. Forge’s powerful scripting tools allow for near-endless script capability once you start creating. That stuff will arrive on November 8th, 2022 (the Winter Update’s launch date).

Today, 343 Industries reveals more about the aspects of Forge, including Canvases and File Sharing, with an extended breakdown below.

Canvases, in short, are big open spaces separated from the game’s multiplayer maps, where you can really take advantage of Forge’s robust building capabilities. Not a fan of the base maps? You can use one of the six Canvases at launch and make your own. All six Canvases are double the size of Halo 5’s canvases and cover the following environments:

An arid desert

The lush Greenlands

The marsh

Outer space

Underwater at the sea floor

A blank void

File sharing enables you to share your maps with others and list them in the map credits, or you can give them a set of options to co-Forge alongside you. Players can access the version history of a created map and review changes or jump to specific iterations of a map if they choose. A Game Browser feature was also announced but will not be included in the November 8th update; that will be coming on March 3rd, with the Season 3 – Echoes Within update.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Halo Infinite’s updates is released. Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Windows 10 Store.