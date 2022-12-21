Halo Level from Halo Combat Evolved Recreated in Unreal Engine 5; Can be Downloaded and Played

A game developer has recreated Halo Combat Evolved's Halo level within Unreal Engine 5, and everyone can download and play it.

As picked up by DSOGaming, game developer 'ArcSin Jesse' managed to recreate the game's second campaign level within Epic's new game engine. Although low in poly count and a bit on the dark side, this recreation packs enemies, Banshee fights, gameplay mechanics, and audio from the original Halo. It's a pretty cool recreation although it should be noted that this Unreal Engine 5 version is based on the original PC version of Halo from 2003. A remake of the game's campaign, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, saw the light in 2011 for the Xbox 360 and was later re-released as part of the Master Chief Collection for Xbox One in 2014.

We've included a video of 'ArcSin Jesse' playing his recreation down below alongside a video of how he remade Halo in Epic's new engine.

Those interested in trying out this Halo Combat Evolved UE5 recreation can download it and play it from here.

As said, Halo Combat Evolved was released in 2001 for the original Xbox. The game was later ported to PC and Mac in 2003.

"PC gamers worldwide will soon be able to dig into the addictive gameplay of 'Halo,'" said Stuart Moulder, then general manager at Microsoft Game Studios, in 2002. "By combining the success of 'Halo' on Xbox with Gearbox's proven talent in the first-person shooter genre, PC gamers are guaranteed a lively and 'up-all-hours' single and multiplayer experience on the PC."

Initially developed for Xbox by Bungie Studios, "Halo: Combat Evolved" is a science-fiction first-person shooting game that takes place on a mysterious alien ring-world. The PC adaptation is being developed by Texas-based Gearbox Software and based on the game's original concept. Gearbox has a strong reputation for bringing triple-A gaming franchises to multiple platforms.