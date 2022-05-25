Halo Unreal Engine 5 Zeta Halo Experience is a Stunning Fan-Made Free Halo Level

There’s plenty of Unreal Engine 5 fan content being released, but this Halo Unreal Engine 5 Zeta Halo Experience is spectacular.

Created by INFINITE FORGES (with the help of various others), this fan-made Zeta Halo Experience is a free-to-download Halo level running in Epic’s new game engine. The level weighs in at 4GB and features a fully explorable Halo-inspired desert biome.

Forspoken PEGI Rating Reveals Some Dark Story Elements

“The story behind the level: In an undisclosed location on Zeta Halo, Chief has been sent to search the ring spine now visible due to the ring's destruction in hopes of discovering about this ancient alien tech... “, the creator of this stunning project writes. “This is my second of many fully explorable levels & I'm excited to put it in your hands!”

As said, the Zeta Halo level was created by INFINITE FORGES, while the music was created by composer Mitchell Broom. Tech art for the project was handled by level artist Kaleb Nekumanesh. The forerunner models in the level were created by “spartan0398” (although his/her Twitter account appears to be closed).

At the moment of writing, fans appear to have problems downloading the file from the host.

Sorry, you can't view or download this file at this time. Too many users have viewed or downloaded this file recently. Please try accessing the file again later. If the file you are trying to access is particularly large or is shared with many people, it may take up to 24 hours to be able to view or download the file. If you still can't access a file after 24 hours, contact your domain administrator.

For those unable to download the file, we’ve included a video showing the Zeta Halo Experience in Unreal Engine 5 in action down below (courtesy of Ducain23).

What are your thoughts about this Halo fan project within Unreal Engine 5? Hit the comments down below.