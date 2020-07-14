New Halo MCC Patch July 14th Being Rolled Out Across PC and Xbox One; Adds Support for Halo 3

A new Halo MCC patch is being rolled out today across PC and Xbox One and we’ve got you covered with the full release notes.

The update is being deployed alongside today’s Halo 3 for PC, and weighs in at roughly 20.84GB through the Microsoft Store and Game Pass. Those owning the Collection on Steam will be presented with a 17.6GB update, while Xbox One owners will have to download roughly 23GB of data. Alongside support for Halo 3 on PC, the new update offers various new features and community fixes across all platforms for Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo: Reach, Halo 2, and Halo 3.

New features include (PC) Forge for Halo 2: Anniversary, Reach and Halo 3 alongside a new Spartan customization 3D model viewer for Halo 3. In addition, the audio in Reach and Halo 3 has been updated with Waves integration, aligning closer to Xbox 360 quality.

We’ve included the full release notes down below:

Halo MCC Patch July 14 PC/Xbox One Release Notes New Features (PC) Forge is now available for Halo: Reach, Halo 2: Anniversary, and Halo 3.

Halo 3 Forge has been updated with new features, including Object Physics, rotation, coordinate snap and precision edit tools.

Halo 3 and Halo: Reach Forge pallets have been expanded with new objects and budget increases.

Halo 3, Halo: Reach, and Halo 2: Anniversary Forge tools have been updated with a new “Toggle Rotation Axes” feature adding toggleable rotation around World and Local axes. Note: This is planned to be added into Halo 4 at a later date.

Updated season unlock flow to feature non-linear unlocks per page and added Season 2 featuring 30 new nameplates, 46 new H1 Weapon and 18 H1 Vehicle skins.

Challenges are now available to complete across all available titles. Note: Campaign Challenges are currently not supported in Halo 4: Spartan Ops.

New spartan customization 3D model viewer for Halo 3.

Updated Skill Rank backend for Ranked Matchmaking. This resolved a long-standing rank reset issue and has required us reset all ranked playlists to 1.

“Highest Lifetime” rank is now displayed for rotational hoppers that are no longer available.

Halo: Reach & Halo 3 audio has been updated.

New Acrophobia skull for Halo 3.

“Dual Wield Inversion” has been added as a toggle for players who wish to disable the title from switching the “primary fire” weapon to your left-hand while dual wielding in Halo 2 or Halo 3. Resolved Community Issues Improvements have been across the board from our last update and previous flights. Below are several new game-specific features and resolved issues that come with today’s update and the platform (Xbox Only, PC Only, or All Platforms): Global (All Platforms) Fixed issues where achievements for killing Engineers were displayed as ODST-specific despite being attainable in Halo: Reach as well.

Fixed an issue where nameplate unlock criteria was no longer displayed once unlocked.

Fixed various cases where the game client could crash during shutdown. Global (PC) Fixed an issue where the “He’s Running a Marathon”, “The Guardians are Coming” and “Why am I Here?” achievements would not unlock in Steam after unlocking them on Xbox Live.

Fixed an issue where the campaign preview widget would appear on the root Main Menu after a sign-in change.

Fixed a crash which could occur when entering the Seasonal Overview immediately after sign-in.

Improved how the Seasonal Overview is displayed in non-standard aspect ratios. Global (Xbox) Fixed a crash which could occur when looking up certain Gamertags with the Find Player feature in the Roster. Halo: Reach (All Platforms) Audio has been updated with Waves integration, aligning closer to Xbox 360 quality.

Fixed an issue where “Xbox 360” was referenced on the Boot Betrayer prompt in non-English languages.

Added localization for map location names in non-English languages.

Fixed an issue where the wrong key was displayed on the Boot Betrayer prompt. Halo: Combat Evolved (All Platforms) New Customization Support for Halo: Combat Evolved Multiplayer, including Visor, Vehicle, and Weapon Skins.

“New Skins” can be disabled under the “Gameplay” submenu in settings to locally return H1’s appearance to legacy.

Fixed an issue where spamming the plasma pistol’s trigger would cause the charge-up sound to stick.

Rocket Warthog can now be manually reloaded.

Fixed an issue where some starting weapons were not respected on Rat Race.

Gameplay audio should no longer be heard in the background while a terminal plays in Co-Op Campaign. Halo 2 (All Platforms) Resolved a crash that could occur during long playthroughs.

Enemy Elites now dual wield.

Fixed an issue where the Energy Sword displayed incorrectly when viewed against flood tanks in “The Oracle.”

Rebuilt the lightmap for the initial classic cinematic on “Outskirts” to return lighting and shadows to OG Xbox visuals.

Adjusted a default gamma option to bring it closer to OG Xbox. This may result in lighting and brightness looking different then our past patch.

Fixed an issue that was causing players in matchmade games to grenade jump higher than expected, bringing the height back down to OG Xbox clients.

Fixed an issue where the “Malfunction” skull would display HUD elements incorrectly while dual wielding.

Infinite ammo and grenades now display with the “infinity” symbol in the HUD.

Fixed an issue where a controller would sometimes be stuck vibrating after coming out of gameplay.

Resolved a loading issue that would cause Campaign Co-Op Players to disconnect when starting a mission.

Horizontal mouse movement while on a stationary turret is now unbound and no longer restricted by the turning radius.

Fixed an issue where some dynamic music tracks in Campaign Classic Mode was looping incorrectly. Halo 2: Anniversary (All Platforms) Fixed an issue where the sentinel beam VFX would occasionally not display.

Added 0% option for fall damage in Custom Games.

Players can now move while the Scoreboard is open. Halo 3 (All Platforms) Audio has been updated with Waves integration, aligning closer to Xbox 360 quality.

Several matte paintings have been updated with higher fidelity versions in Campaign cinematics.

Customization has been updated to support individual armor pieces and tertiary colors.

Emblems now display on armor in gameplay.

Footsteps in the snow no longer appear with black textures.

Fixed some incorrectly lit particles when Scarabs or Phantoms were destroyed.

Hornet and Brute Chopper turning speed has been improved to better match Xbox 360.

Added the Fuel Rod Gun, Sentinel Beam, Carbine, Mauler, and Plasma Rifle as starting weapons to Custom Games.

Fixed an issue where the prowler was misrepresented as the mauler in tools of destruction on the Post Game Carnage Report.

Fixed issues where some strings extended outside of the gametype objective widget in non-English languages.

Halo: MCC is available now for PC and Xbox One.