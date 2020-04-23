Half-Life Alyx Official Modding Support Is Getting Closer, as Workshop Tools Get Deposited On Steam

Official modding support for Half-Life Alyx is getting closer, as the Workshop Tools have appeared in some form on Steam today.

The Workshop Tools have been deposited on Steam earlier today, as seen on Steamdb. The tools are not available for download in any form, but the fact that they have been deposited suggests that testing is underway for possibly a near-future release.

Even without the official modding tool, several modders already managed to create function Half-Life Alyx mods. Among the best is the no VR mod created by r57zone, which allows the game to be played from start to finish without a VR headset. Controls aren't perfect, obviously, but it's still a great mode that makes the game available to a wider audience.

Half-Life Alyx got updated last week with 1.2.1 update, which brought fixes for select issues and localization improvements.

Half-Life Alyx 1.2.1 Update Notes Fixes for issues with carrying contained objects (e.g. objects in a crate).

Fix for hand orientation on Windows MR and Vive systems.

Fixes some missing haptic feedback on Windows MR and Vive systems.

Fix for controller systems that don’t have support for skeletal hand animation.

Fix for exhausting GPU memory on Proton.

Fixes several crashes.

Fix for not properly falling back to English subtitles when selecting a language in Steam that is unsupported by Half-Life: Alyx.

Improved rendering of Japanese narrow subtitles.

Fixed a regression which rendered an empty subtitle panel even if the subtitles were only visible in the spectator window.

Localization improvements in multiple supported languages.

Half-Life Alyx is now available on Steam. The VR game marks the return of the series since the release of Half-Life 2: Episode Two, featuring a story set between the first two entries in the series.