Half-Life: Alyx 1.2.1 Update Fixes GPU Memory Issues, Improves Localization and More

A new Half-Life: Alyx update is now live, introducing fixes for several issues that will result in a better experience.

The 1.2.1 update introduces fixes for several gameplay issues and crashes, as well as a fix for exhausting GPU memory on Proton. The update also brings improvements for localization in multiple supported languages.

You can find the full update notes below.

Half-Life: Alyx 1.2.1 Update Notes Fixes for issues with carrying contained objects (e.g. objects in a crate).

Fix for hand orientation on Windows MR and Vive systems.

Fixes some missing haptic feedback on Windows MR and Vive systems.

Fix for controller systems that don’t have support for skeletal hand animation.

Fix for exhausting GPU memory on Proton.

Fixes several crashes.

Fix for not properly falling back to English subtitles when selecting a language in Steam that is unsupported by Half-Life: Alyx.

Improved rendering of Japanese narrow subtitles.

Fixed a regression which rendered an empty subtitle panel even if the subtitles were only visible in the spectator window.

Localization improvements in multiple supported languages.

Half-Life: Alyx requires a VR headset to play, but a mod that has been released online a couple of days ago allows the game to be played and completed without one. The experience is not optimal, mostly due to the controls, but it is still definitely enjoyable.

Half-Life: Alyx has been released last month on Steam. The game is the first entry in the series in quite a long time, featuring a very interesting evolution of the gameplay experience seen in previous games.

Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance. As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine. Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.

Half: Life Alyx is now available on Steam.