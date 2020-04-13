New Half-Life: Alyx No VR Mod Allows Game To Be Completed

A new Half-Life: Alyx no VR mod has been released online today, allowing players to complete the game without a VR headset.

This isn't the first no VR mod that has been developed for Valve's VR game, but it is the first one that allows the game to be played through and completed with little to no issues. It is not the ideal way to experience the game, considering controls are somewhat complicated, but it's definitely better than nothing for Half-Life fans who do not own a VR headset.

The new Half-Life: Alyx no VR mod can be downloaded from its GitHub page.

Considering how Half-Life: Alyx is the first entry in the series in a very long time, it's no surprise to see fans working on no VR mods. Valve is definitely not surprised as well, as they expected these mods to be created and released online.

The answer to this diverges significantly depending on which members of the team you talk to, so this answer is definitely just from me. There are a set of people on the team that are concerned about that. Personally, I’m not concerned about it at all. It will clearly demonstrate to people why we did Half-Life: Alyx in VR. It will be a very crisp way of seeing all the stuff we got for the move into VR. If people play a modded version on a standard display and say this is is just as good, that will teach me a lot. I will realize I’m wrong, and we didn’t get as much as we thought, and I love to know whenever I’m wrong.

Half-Life: Alyx is now available on Steam.