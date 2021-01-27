Hades Beats Triple-A Competitors for GOTY at New York Game Awards

Hades, the roguelike dungeon crawler game made by Supergiant Entertainment, has won multiple prizes at the 10th annual New York Game Awards including the most important one as the Game of the Year.

New York Videogame Critics Circle president and founder Harold Goldberg said:

Wccftech’s Best RPG’s of 2020 – Action-Packed And Brand New

All of the nominated games were extraordinary, but Hades touched our critics in many ways, and we all kept coming back for more. From the superb acting, to the compelling writing, to the wondrous artwork, to the stirring music, to the balanced gameplay, Hades very much deserves to be the 10th Annual New York Game Awards’ Game of the Year.

Amir Rao, Supergiant Games’ studio director, stated:

We are very grateful to the New York Videogame Critics Circle judges for honoring Hades in a variety of categories during tonight's awards. Our team is all the more thankful to be able to safely work during such a challenging time. We also want to thank our players who helped make Hades what it's become, and who will ensure we can keep making games together for a long time.

The game is also featured in several categories of our own Wccftech Community Awards 2020, and it got a perfect score from Rosh in our review. As for the rest of the New York Game Awards winners, you may find those below.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Hades

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Ghost of Tsushima

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Hades

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Half-Life: Alyx

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Hades

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game:Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Hades

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Final Fantasy VII: Remake