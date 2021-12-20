Hades Wins Gaming’s First and Only Hugo Award

Yesterday, Supergiant's roguelite game Hades became the first-ever videogame to receive a Hugo Award. It is also likely to remain the only one, at least for the time being, as the Gaming category was added as a special one-off prize.

Hades managed to beat both heavyweights and fellow indie titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons (second place), Spiritfarer (third place), Final Fantasy VII Remake (fourth place), The Last of Us: Part II (fifth place), and Blaseball (sixth place).

Supergiant Creative Director Greg Kasavin shared a brief video message on Twitter to express the studio's gratitude.

We are beyond honored to be the first-ever recipient of a Hugo Award in the category of best videogame. We, myself included, grew up experiencing these classic works of science fiction. To have earned this distinction, especially alongside such an incredible slate of nominees, games of all shapes and size from teams big and small, it really means the world. Video game storytelling has come a long way over the years. Games are really unique as a medium in that they're interactive. You can really inhabit these worlds and see how it reacts to your every move, and at Supergiant we've tried to marry the traditions of fantasy and science fiction literature with that unique interactive component to create these worlds that feel as though they're alive. We're so grateful that our work on Hades has stood out in this way, and we hope that the Hugo Awards continue to recognise the amazing work being done in this space. I'm so grateful to all my colleagues at Supergiant Games who made Hades possible, it is fundamentally a team effort.

