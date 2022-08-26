Gungrave GORE Introduces Its Cast and Locks in a November Release Date in a New Trailer

November is looking more and more packed, and now yet another game is joining the party. Gungrave GORE, the new bloody actioner featuring character designs from former Ghostwire: Tokyo creative director Ikumi Nakamura will launch in November, and a new trailer has been released to pump up the hype levels. This one mostly focuses on the game’s colorful cast, but it also delivers plenty of the titular red stuff. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Looks like the perfect thing if you’re in the mood for some mayhem. Haven’t been keeping up with Gungrave GORE? Here’s the game’s official description…

"In Gungrave GORE, play the gun-wielding badass anti-hero of your dreams as you mow down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets and experience a story of vengeance, love and loyalty, all in a beautiful third-person action shooter, combining the best that Eastern and Western game design have to offer."

GORE - As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalising your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies.

- As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalising your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies. Style on your foes with gun-tastic stylish combat - Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.

- Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style. Let there be Vengeance - Strap in for a wild ride, an epic & emotional story of vengeance, love and loyalty, with more than 12 hours of gameplay in the story mode, for Gungrave fans and newcomers alike.

- Strap in for a wild ride, an epic & emotional story of vengeance, love and loyalty, with more than 12 hours of gameplay in the story mode, for Gungrave fans and newcomers alike. Enjoy the Scenery - Go on an epic adventure across South-East Asia, based on real-life locations with a dark, futuristic twist.

Pre-orders for Gungrave GORE are open now, and those who put their money down can grab yourself a couple of bonus skins.

Pre-order #GungraveGORE and get the epic Death Ronin Grave by @nakamura193, and the ultimate throwback O.D. Grave by @nightow! ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/bmmbusXNQb — GUNGRAVE G.O.R.E (@GungraveGORE) August 26, 2022

Gungrave GORE launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 22.