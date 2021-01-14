Guilty Gear Strive New Screenshots Showcase Offline Modes

A new batch of Guilty Gear Strive screenshots has been released online, focusing on the game's offline modes.

The new screenshots, which you can check out below, showcase Arcade Mode, Tutorial Mode, Mission Mode, and Training Mode. Arcade Mode looks particularly interesting, as it will feature a branching system that will let players experience different story dialogues and battles depending on their performance.

Guilty Gear Strive is the latest entry in the long-running series developed by Arc System Works. Last year, Dave had the chance to try out the game's beta, highlighting how the game could be one of the best fighting games released in recent years.

Truly, Guilty Gear Strive is visually jaw-dropping, and comes equipped with fighting game mechanics that could potentially make it one of the key competitive fighters to play in the years to come. At least, that's the hope, and Guilty Gear Strive gives me a lot of hope in the continued future of a competitive, friendly fighting game community.

Guilty Gear Strive launches on April 9th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.