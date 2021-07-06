Guilty Gear Strive Crossplay Is in the Verification Phase, Arc System Works Confirms

Guilty Gear Strive's crossplay is currently in the verification phase, developer Arc System Works confirmed.

In a new interview with Comunidad Arc System Works, the developer confirmed that crossplay is currently in the verification process. The developer, however, cannot provide a solid timeframe, as there are issues to solve like schedules and costs of matching servers.

CASW: Last but not least, the next step would be cross play so all the community could play together. In a genre like fighting games, in which the community is the cornerstone, I feel like this should be a must have going forward. Do we have more news regarding this demanded feature? Does rollback netcode make it harder to implement crossplay between different consoles or between consoles and PC? Of course, we are always striving to accomplish this, and we are going through the verification processes for it. But there are still many practical issues like schedules and the running costs of matching servers. It will take a little more time before we can make a concrete announcement.

Despite Guilty Gear Strive being the most played fighting game on Steam since its release, there is no doubt that the player base will start dropping soon. With the vast majority of players enjoying the game on PlayStation consoles, the introduction of cross-platform play will allow PC players to continue enjoying the game online down the line.

Guilty Gear Strive is among the best fighting games released in recent years. Sadly, the game lacks many of the features seen in previous entries in the series, something that will inevitably disappoint those who aren't primarily competitive players, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

The review period, much like the Early Access event that's about to occur for those that spent some extra money on the Deluxe editions, lacks much of the content that fans can look forward to in the full release. And even then, much of Guilty Gear Strive feels like it's planned for a future roadmap at some point in time. For local play experience, Strive is absolutely excellent but trying to venture out into the mission and combo modes and you'll find nothing there, and trying to match up with friends online will just be an exercise in frustration with the half-baked lobby implementation. For those that want an accessible yet masterful example of combat craftsmanship, Guilty Gear Strive may have quite the long life ahead of it if Arc System Works can fix these day one woes and bring in the roster updates fans have been crying for since Accent Core.

Guilty Gear Strive is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.