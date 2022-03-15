GTA V PS5 vs PC Video Comparisons Show PC Mods Retaining the Crown

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V from now on) is releasing today on next-generation consoles, providing PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X gamers with an enhanced experience when it comes to visuals, audio, and immersion with the DualSense controller's features.

Choose from one of three detailed new graphics settings to tailor your GTA V gameplay experience for what matters most to you. Fidelity Mode is tuned for the highest visual quality and targets 30 FPS. In this mode the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support native 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled while the Xbox Series S supports upscaled 4K resolution. Performance Mode is tuned for the most responsive gameplay experience and targets 60 FPS. In this mode the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support upscaled 4K resolution while the Xbox Series S supports a resolution of 1080p. In addition, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have Performance RT mode, a hybrid of the Fidelity and Performance modes supporting upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targeting 60 FPS. These new versions of GTA V also offer across-the-board improvements including faster loading times, increased population and traffic variety, increased vegetation density, improved lighting quality across shadows, water reflections, and other elements. Plus improved anti-aliasing, motion-blur, highly detailed new explosions, fire, and much more. There’s also new levels of responsiveness with Haptic Feedback and dynamic resistance via the Adaptive Triggers on PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller, adding new sensations to weather effects, directional damage, rough road surfaces, explosions and much more. Platform-specific features also include immersive audio using Tempest 3D positional audio on PlayStation 5 and Spatial Sound on Xbox Series X|S.

Some YouTubers already got their hands on the game and posted video comparisons between GTA V on PlayStation 5 and the PC version. GameV compared the next-gen console version with GTA V vanilla on PC at Ultra settings, showing an advantage for the PlayStation 5, which sports ray traced shadows.

GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Launches on November 11th

However, GTA V has received countless graphics mods on PC over the years. YouTuber rampage TV compared the PS5 version with the PC version featuring Razed's NaturalVision Evolved mod, which clearly still looks better than the newly released next-gen version.

It's much sharper, for instance. Granted, rampage TV selected the Performance RT mode on PS5; as detailed above, the Fidelity Mode is crisper, but it's also locked at 30 frames per second, unlike the PC version (provided you've got powerful enough hardware).

Nonetheless, the PC version of GTA V could still use these improvements as a new baseline for new graphics mods that could undoubtedly boost the visuals even further. Hopefully, Rockstar won't take too long to release the next-generation update on PC.