GTA Online Summer Update Adds 15 Vehicles, New Co-op Missions, a Track Designer, and More

Grand Theft Auto Online’s “Los Santos Summer Special” update has arrived, and it looks to be one of the game’s biggest infusions of content ever. The summery update weighs in at around 2GB and adds 15 new vehicles, 6 co-op missions, new Business Battles, 9 open-wheel racetracks, a full custom track designer, and more. Scroll on down for a rundown of all the new content included in GTA Online ver 1.34…

GTA V Hits 135 Million Sold; Standalone GTA Online Coming, Will be Free on PS5 at Launch

15 New Vehicles Every day in Los Santos Summer is a perfect day to show off your newest ride. A seasonal shipment brings 15 new vehicles to GTA Online, including two new Open Wheel cars, the gas guzzling Dundreary Landstalker XL, the futuristic Lampadati Tigon supercar from Legendary Motorsport, newly available upgrades at Benny’s Original Motor Works and more. New car list: Lampadati Tigon

Invetero Coquette D10

Declasse DR1

Vapid Peyote Custom

Imponte Beater Dukes

Albany Manana Custom

Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom

Declasse Yosemite Rancher

Canis Seminole Frontier

Bravado Youga Classic 4X4

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Benefactor Glendale Custom

BF Club

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Benefactor BR8 6 New Co-Op Missions Captain Brendan Darcy invites you to get a glimpse of life in the captain’s chair. Galaxy Superyacht owners can host six new co-op missions ready to launch from the bridge of their vessel, or by simply calling the captain from their iFruit Phone. Play solo or invite an Organization for backup as you embark on nautical vengeance. As an added bonus, get Double Rewards on these new maritime adventures through August 19th. Host and complete all six missions to instantly unlock a unique sea-faring outfit.

9 New Open Wheel Race Tracks Today’s update debuts two new Open Wheel racecars and a new Open Wheel Race Series with nine fresh tracks to leave your skid marks on, from racing across Land Act Dam to dodging turbines in RON Alternates Wind Farm. There are also a few improvements to Open Wheel racing gameplay – including the ability to change tire type when pitting and new visible tire wear and body damage indicators. In addition, players who find themselves driving the wrong way around a course will be ghosted to other drivers. Plus, get Double Rewards on all Rockstar created Open Wheel Races this week. Open Wheel Race Creator Equipped with a bevy of tools in the new Open Wheel Race Creator, adrenaline junkies will now be able to design and craft their own hi-octane experiences with custom tracks. The Open Wheel Race Creator delivers over 60 new props, including racetrack archways, pit-stops, paddocks and more. Just keep an eye out for bits of twisted chassis and flying loose wheels – some hairpins might be a little too tight. All New Business Battles When the notification for new Business Battles arrives while you’re sipping a chilled Blêuter'd from the roof of the Diamond Casino and Resort, drop everything and kick into action. These revamped competitions are taking place at new locations across the map and carrying massively increased rewards. Trek out to sea and stage a cooperative assault on an idling aircraft carrier before duking it out for the goods, or fight and hack your way through one of several factories to reach the nucleus and earn a hefty pay-day. Bring your squad to maximize your return on investment. And now through August 19th, winning a Business Battle will earn you the Pink Dot Tech Mask, on top of all the other rewards. Diamond Adversary Series Casing and robbing the joint is fun, but sometimes you need to scratch that competitive itch. The Diamond Adversary Series brings eight high-stakes modes to the glitzy, glamorous confines of The Diamond Casino & Resort including tense favorites like Every Bullet Counts and Slasher and outright competitive mayhem in Hardest Target and Resurrection. The Diamond Adversary Series is dealing Double Rewards this week, and it can be launched via the Quick Job Menu or by entering the updated Bunker Series Icon near The Diamond Casino & Resort.

If you need to know about ever big fix and tweak included in GTA Online update 1.34, you can get the full patch notes, right here. In addition to this content infusion, Rockstar has promised GTA Online’s “biggest ever update,” featuring an entire new location, is coming later this year.

GTA Online is available with the purchase of GTA V on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. A standalone version of the game is also in the works.