GTA 5 PC vs Next-Gen Image Comparison Highlights Visual Upgrades

GTA 5 is launching on next-generation consoles next week. Rockstar has recently shared a few more images of this enhanced version of the game, which led YouTuber GTA Series Videos to post a couple of screenshot comparisons with the maxed PC version of GTA 5.

The first comparison shows greatly updated lighting, while the latter demonstrates improved shadows, vegetation, and sky rendering.

Then again, it should be clarified that this is the vanilla version of GTA 5. There are plenty of graphics mods available on PC that more than make up for the visual difference. Still, if this version of GTA 5 were to be ported to PC, it would introduce a higher baseline that modders could then use to elevate the visuals even further. Unfortunately, Rockstar hasn't shared any information on if and when this next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5 would be made available on PC.

Meanwhile, here's a recap of the technical upgrades as they were detailed by Rockstar.

Fidelity Mode is tuned for the highest visual quality and targets 30 FPS. In this mode the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support native 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled while the Xbox Series S supports upscaled 4K resolution. Performance Mode is tuned for the most responsive gameplay experience and targets 60 FPS. In this mode the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support upscaled 4K resolution while the Xbox Series S supports a resolution of 1080p. In addition, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have Performance RT mode, a hybrid of the Fidelity and Performance modes supporting upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targeting 60 FPS. These new versions of GTA 5 also offer across-the-board improvements including faster loading times, increased population and traffic variety, increased vegetation density, improved lighting quality across shadows, water reflections, and other elements. Plus improved anti-aliasing, motion-blur, highly detailed new explosions, fire, and much more. There’s also new levels of responsiveness with Haptic Feedback and dynamic resistance via the Adaptive Triggers on PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller, adding new sensations to weather effects, directional damage, rough road surfaces, explosions and much more. Platform-specific features also include immersive audio using Tempest 3D positional audio on PlayStation 5 and Spatial Sound on Xbox Series X|S.

GTA 5 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X is due to release on March 15th. GTA Online will also become available as a standalone title on these platforms and PlayStation 5 will even get to claim for free in the first three months since the debut.