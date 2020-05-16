Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved Visuals Overhaul Mod Looks Amazing In Brand New Trailer

A new version of the amazing Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision mod has been released online, improving the game's visuals even further.

A new trailer of the Natural Vision Evolved mod has been released a few hours ago to showcase all the new changes. The mod always looked amazing from its very first version but Evolved brings things to a whole new level.

NaturalVision Evolved (NVE) is a work-in-progress visual overhaul mod that is currently in the early access stage. Numerous changes were made to the environmental weathers, lighting system, ambient colors, tonemapping, world textures, building models and much more in order to blur the line between fantasy and reality.

The Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved mod is currently only available for Patreons. The older version of the mod can be found on GTA 5 Mods.

There is no better time to get into Grand Theft Auto V than now. The game's Premium Edition, which includes some GTA Online bonuses, is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store.

Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. The game is also available on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but the old-gen version of GTA Online has stopped receiving support a while back.