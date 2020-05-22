Grounded Is Getting a Demo Soon via Steam and Xbox Insider Program

Grounded, the 'shrunken' survival game in development at Obsidian, will soon be playable in a demo available on both Xbox One and PC.

The developers have revealed that there'll be two methods to join the single player demo, either via the Xbox Insider Program or Steam (as part of the upcoming Steam Game Festival). The difference is that slots in the Insider Flight are limited and will be picked up on a first-come-first-serve basis, while there won't be any limits on Steam.

Check Out 44 Minutes of Grounded, Obsidian’s Shrunken Adventure

In order to get more of you in the game playing, we will now also be participating in the upcoming Steam Game Festival! This means you now have two opportunities to get into Grounded and experience a tiny taste of the single-player experience! Starting June 9th and extending through June 14th, BOTH the Xbox Insider flight and Steam Game Festival will start, and you will be able to play a demo of Grounded! For those wishing to still participate in the Xbox Insider flight, make sure you register to be an Xbox Insider. Once you are all signed up, on June 9th you will need to open up your Xbox Insider Hub program (on either PC or your Xbox One) and start downloading Grounded.

Grounded will debut as a Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview title on July 28th, featuring roughly 20% of the full storyline, three biomes (grasslands, hedge, haze), crafting, base building, single player and co-op, the first two years of weapons and armor, at least ten types of insects, and the 'Arachnophobia' mode. The full release of Grounded is expected at some point in 2021.

The minimum system requirements on PC are going to be quite low, as you may read below.

