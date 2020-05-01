Due to COVID-19 pandemic, most major industry events, including E3 and Gamescom, have had to cancel or change their plans, with most publishers vowing to carry on with their own digital announcements and events. Unsurprisingly, this has led to a certain lack of consistency and confusion, but it seems some order is returning, as the industry has united to announce Summer Game Fest.

Summer Game Fest will run from May until August, and will basically act as an umbrella branding for all major announcements and digital events. It seems this is the brainchild of The Game Awards mastermind Geoff Keighley, as he’ll be hosting “special pre and post shows” for all the major publishers, as well as Gamescom: Opening Night Live in August. Basically, it sounds like Keighley will be adding that Game Awards sheen to all these digital events – here’s what the man himself had to say about the initiative…

In these uncertain and challenging times, it’s more important than ever that video games serve as a common and virtual connection point between us all. Summer Game Fest is an organizing principle that promises fans a whole season of video game news and other surprises from the comfort of home.

Publishers participating in the Summer Game Fest include Sony, Microsoft, 2K, Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Digital Extremes, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Private Division, Riot Games, Steam, Square Enix, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

In addition to the game-reveal events, Steam, the Xbox Store, and other digital storefronts will be offering a variety of playable demos. The Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition will run from June 9 to June 14.

What do you think? Is Summer Game Fest a good idea? What do you expect to see announced over the next few months?