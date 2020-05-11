Green Man Gaming Birthday Sale Unwraps Deals on Resident Evil 3, ESO: Greymoor, and More

Looking for some new PC games to keep you busy as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into the warmer months? Well, UK-based retailer Green Man Gaming is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a big Birthday Sale. Grab discounts on games like Resident Evil 3, Trials of Mana, XCOM: Chimera Squad, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more!

Here’s some selected Green Man Gaming Birthday Sale deals available now:

Unlike most other retailers, Green Man also offers discounts on pre-ordered games. The following upcoming titles are also on sale:

For those who have never bought through Green Man Gaming before, they’re a key reseller, so you buy your game, then just play via the appropriate launcher (Steam, Epic, or Uplay). You can check out the full list of Birthday Sale deals, right here.

The Green Man Gaming Birthday Sale will continue for the next 10 days (until May 21). See any deals you can’t pass up?