PS4 Exclusive Action RPG Granblue Fantasy Relink Gets New Trailer And Multiplayer Gameplay

A new trailer has been released today for Granblue Fantasy Relink, the action RPG in development by Cygames exclusively for PlayStation 4.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, is accompanied by additional gameplay footage which showcases some multiplayer action.

Granblue Fantasy Relink has been announced a while back for PlayStation 4. The game was in development by Platinum Games but it's been revealed last year that work on the game would be completed by CyGames. A PC version is also being considered, but it has yet to be confirmed.

Granblue Fantasy Relink releases on a yet to be confirmed date on PlayStation 4.