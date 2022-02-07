Gran Turismo Developer Polyphony Digital and Sony AI are Teasing a “Breakthrough Project”

A couple years ago Sony announced a new artificial-intelligence division, focused on “unleashing human imagination and creativity with AI.” While it sounded ambitious, we haven’t heard much about what Sony AI is actually working on, although that will soon change. Today Sony AI and Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital announced they’ll be announcing a “breakthrough project” later this week.

🏁 COMING SOON 🏁 On 2/9, our team is excited to launch our Gaming Flagship and announce a breakthrough project in #AI created through a collab with Polyphony Digital Inc. (PDI) and @Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). Enjoy this sneak peek. https://t.co/XlHvBQuu1Q — Sony AI (@SonyAI_global) February 7, 2022

You can check out a brief teaser trailer for said breakthrough project, below.

What might this collaboration between Sony AI and Polyphony Digital actually entail? Well, this quote from Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida from last year may shed some light on the subject…

Sony AI, which we established last year, has begun a collaboration with PlayStation that will make game experiences even richer and more enjoyable. By leveraging reinforcement learning, we are developing Game AI Agents that can be a player's in-game opponent or collaboration partner.

While we’ll have to wait for confirmation, it kind of sounds like Sony may be working on a version of the Forza series’ “Drivatars” – that is, AIs based on analysis of your driving style, that other people can race against without you actually being behind the controller. Perhaps there’s more to it than that, but an advanced version of the Drivatar system would be a cool addition to Gran Turismo 7. Haven’t been keeping up with Polyphony Digital’s upcoming Gran Turismo 7? You can check out a very in-depth State of Play presentation here, and the game’s key features, below.

Gran Turismo 7 peels onto PS4 and PS5 on March 4. The Sony AI “breakthrough,” whatever it may be, will be unveiled on February 9.