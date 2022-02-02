Gran Turismo 7 State of Play Showcases Stunning Cars, Classic Tracks, and its Car Guy Café

After a handful of delays, Gran Turismo 7 finally arrives next month, and Sony and developer Polyphony Digital have released a very thorough State of Play video covering pretty much everything you need to know about the game. Of course, we get a peek at some of the game’s 400+ vehicles, 34 locations, and 90 track layouts, but perhaps the most interesting things are some of the quirky additions for car lovers. For instance, there’s the GT Café where you can chat with the creators of legendary cars and complete “menus” of challenges for rewards. There’s also a variety of ways to acquire cars this time around, including a Used Car Dealership where you can buy unique old rides at a discount.

As for the on-track action, we get information about the game’s extremely detailed weather simulation, puddle formation, star maps, and car handling. The amount of attention to detail being paid here is truly impressive. Really, there’s too many details to cover here – just jump in and Gran Turismo 7 State of Play for yourself (provided you have around a half-hour to spare).

As somebody who was a bit lukewarm on the PS4’s Gran Turismo Sport, I have to say, Gran Turismo 7 is looking like a vast improvement. This looks like the premium racing experience Gran Turismo is supposed to be. Haven’t been keeping up with Gran Turismo 7? Here are the upcoming racer’s key features:

The Best of Gran Turismo - With the return of classic cars, iconic tracks, and fan-favourite modes like GT Simulation and Sport Mode – Gran Turismo 7 is the complete Real Driving Simulator, 25 years in the making.

- With the return of classic cars, iconic tracks, and fan-favourite modes like GT Simulation and Sport Mode – Gran Turismo 7 is the complete Real Driving Simulator, 25 years in the making. Find You Line - Whether you’re a racer, collector, tuner, designer, photographer or arcade fan – immerse yourself in the facets of automotive culture that matter most to you.

- Whether you’re a racer, collector, tuner, designer, photographer or arcade fan – immerse yourself in the facets of automotive culture that matter most to you. Connect and Compete - Join an international community of drivers to share race strategies, tuning tips, livery designs and photos, before taking to the track to go head-to-head.

Gran Turismo 7 peels onto PS4 and PS5 on March 4.