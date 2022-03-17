New Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.07 Adds Broadcast Mode When Streaming Gameplay; Also Includes Numerous Adjustments and Improvements

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.07 has been rolled out for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, adding a new broadcast mode option.

The new broadcast mode will remove all music tracks when streaming gameplay footage of the game. This new mode helps battle copyrights infringement notice from the game’s BGM playlist when streaming on YouTube, and can be enabled from the game’s sound volume setting in the options menu.

In addition to adding this new mode, the patch also offers plenty of adjustments and improvements to car settings, the game’s lobby, missions, world circuits, the garage, and more. Down below you’ll find the full release notes for this new update.

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.07 Release Notes PS5/PS4

Main Features Implemented

Options

- Added a [Broadcast Mode] option to the Sound Volume settings within the Global tab of the Options menu. For details, please refer to the 'Broadcast Mode' Added to the 'Sound Volume' Settings' article.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

1. Car Settings

- Fixed an issue wherein an application error would occur when selecting a Setting Sheet from the Quick Menu > [Car Settings] > [Detailed Settings] screen within World Circuits while being in Offline Mode;

- Fixed an issue wherein copied Setting Sheets would disappear when the Car Settings were opened and closed;

- Fixed an issue wherein the Ford GT Race Car '18 would only go into 1st gear when a Fully Customizable Manual Transmission or a Fully Customizable Sequential Transmission were installed;

- Fixed an issue wherein cars would be considered within regulation even though they did not meet the Balance of Performance (BoP) regulation.

Lobby

- Fixed an issue wherein some Assist Settings, such as Auto-Drive, were able to be changed or saved even when 'Limit Driving Options' was set to 'Prohibited.'

Missions & Licenses

- Fixed an issue wherein the modified Assist Settings in some events would be saved and would not go back to the default value even after leaving the event.

Missions

- Fixed an issue wherein for some events the wind direction and speed display were set to 0.

Licenses / Missions / Circuit Experiences

- Fixed an issue wherein the specified tires would not be equipped on the vehicle for the following events:

■ Licenses

[A-8] Dirt Driving: Beginner (Dirt Tires)

[IB-5] Dirt Driving: Intermediate (Dirt Tires)

[IA-3] Dirt Driving: Expert (Dirt Tires)

[S-5] One Lap Time Attack (Dirt Tires)

■ Missions

The Magic Mountain

・Jeep Night Safari (Dirt Tires)

Beyond the Horizon

・Beginner Drifting 1

・American Wilderness (Dirt Tires)

Rolling Stone

・Beginner Drifting 2 (Comfort: Medium Tires)

Gone with the Wind

・Divine moves on the Spa

・Intermediate Drifting 2 (Racing: Heavy Wet Tires)

The Sun Also Rises

・The White Winged Beast (Racing: Soft Tires)

■ Circuit Experiences

Colorado Springs (Dirt Tires)

Fishermans Ranch (Dirt Tires)

Sardegna - Windmills (Dirt Tires)

World Circuits

- Adjusted the rewards for events inside World Circuits according to driving time and difficulty. The adjusted events are as follows:

World Touring Car 800

・24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit

・Monza Circuit

World Rally Challenge

・Alsace Village

Dirt Champions

・Fisherman’s Ranch

・Sardegna Windmills

・Colorado Springs Lake

GT Cup Gr.4

・High Speed Ring

・Brands Hatch GP Circuit

GT Cup Gr.3

・Spa Francorchamps

・Suzuka Circuit

・Autodrome Lago Maggiore. Full

Clubman Cup Plus

・High Speed Ring

・Tsukuba Circuit

・Goodwood

American Clubman Cup 700

・Special Stage Route X

American FR Challenge 550

・Blue Moon Bay Speedway

・Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

・Willow Springs Raceway

GT Auto

- Fixed an issue wherein opening the Livery data from [Open Design] > [Design List] of the Livery Editor would make all the applied decals disappear;

- Fixed an issue wherein the Open Designs and Styles of the Livery Editor could not be opened until the game was rebooted if the temporary data were deleted.

Garage

- Fixed an issue wherein on rare occasions an application error would occur when purchasing cars from Brand Central, Used Cars, and Legendary Cars, or when receiving a car as a prize.

Physics Simulation Model

- Adjusted the model to reduce the grip lost when cars with high downforce are passing over a kerbstone while cornering at its limit.

Other

- Fixed several issues that would occur when there was not enough free space available for temporary data downloaded from the network:

・The Used Cars lineup would not be displayed;

・The News on the Title Screen would not be displayed;

・The Styles could not be applied;

- Various other issues have been addressed.