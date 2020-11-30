Gotta Catch ‘Em All With These Premium Pokémon Poké Ball Replicas

If you've ever found yourself wishing you could be the proud owner of a "real" Poké Ball, your wish has been granted. Thanks to The Pokémon Company International and The Wand Company, you can bring home your very own Premium Poké Ball Replica collectible, the first of its kind, when this special line launches throughout 2021.

The Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica Series offers premium replicas of the Poké Ball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball, and Premier Ball, in addition to another Poké Ball replica that can be found exclusively at the online Pokémon Center destination.

These replicas are as close as you can get to the real thing, though they can't open up or store Pocket Monsters inside. They are, however, equipped with proximity-sensing technology that allows the replica's button to glow any time it senses motion. If you press the button, the light color will change, or you can start up a sequence where the ball will emulate catching a Pokémon.

Each individual replica will come with a case and a numbered hologram as well as a stainless steel ring to display the ball. When opening the case, there will be special lights adorning the lid that can be controlled via metal plaque on the front of the case.

"The Poké Ball is an iconic part of the Pokémon franchise, and we are thrilled to work with The Wand Company to re-create the Poké Ball as a high-quality collectible for our fans," said Amy Sachtleben, director of licensing, The Pokémon Company International. "The Wand Company is known for their innovative designs and world-class manufacturing, making them the perfect partner to bring this vision to life."

The replicas are available for preorder today via Amazon and additional retailers. They'll start shipping to arrive on Pokémon Day, which lands on February 27, 2021. You can find more information at the official retail website here.