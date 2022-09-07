Gotham Knights Latest Trailer Brings a Behind the Scenes Look to the Inspiration Behind the Batman Family

Warner Bros. Games has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights that features a deeper look into the game's mechanics from a behind-the-scenes perspective. This new trailer debuted today and it also shows some interesting factoids behind the creation of the game. You can watch the latest trailer appropriately dubbed "Batman Family" below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=je6hh_fZzgw

The trailer features interviews with members of the Warner Bros. Games Montréal team. In it, we explore the comic book inspiration behind the Batman Family characters in Gotham Knights and how Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin have been reimagined in this game to deliver realistic combat and a unique story experience.

The development team also touches on their efforts to create interwoven narrative elements for each character to depict their interpersonal relationships and give additional depth to the individuals behind the masks. As we all know, this game will feature the Batman family as they rise up as the new protectors of Gotham City after Batman's death.

Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. The game will let players patrol Gotham’s five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op as they solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history and defeat notorious villains in epic confrontations.

That claim about how Gotham City is one of the biggest is not a bluff, by the way. The city is divided up into five neighborhoods, each dominated by a founding family. Not only is this Gotham much roomier than in the past, but WB Games Montreal created large buildings to climb and explore, which hide various secrets around every corner.

The game has also been confirmed to release four days earlier than anticipated as well. During Gamescom Opening Night Live, we had the confirmation that the game would be released on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X come October 25, 2022.