Gotham Knights Launches Four Days Earlier Than Planned

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 23, 2022
Gotham Knights

Today at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Warner Bros. Games and Warner Bros. Montréal revealed that Gotham Knights will launch four days earlier than originally planned (October 25th).

The new trailer is focused entirely on villains such as Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, Clayface, and the Court of Owls.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Gotham Knights Shows Off its Open World, Which Dwarfs Any of the Arkham Games

Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family - Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin - to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals.
From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations.

Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham’s five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it.

Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight.

Gotham Knights will be available on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Gotham Knights
USD 70
Xbox Series S

