Gotham Knights Shows Off its Open World, Which Dwarfs Any of the Arkham Games

The folks behind Gotham Knights have spent the last several weeks largely focusing on the game’s characters and combat, but what the game’s new open-world recreation of Gotham City? Thankfully, a new IGN First video provides a new look at Gotham Knights’ crime-busting playground, and this version of Batman’s hometown is looking bigger and more complex than anything that’s come before.

The Gotham Knights devs at WB Games Montreal have really put a lot of thought into their version of Gotham’s history and architecture, dividing the city up into five neighborhoods each dominated by a founding family – the Waynes, Elliots, Kanes, Arkhams, and Cobblepots. Not only is this Gotham much roomier than in the past, but WB Games Montreal have built both up and down. They've created large buildings to climb and explore, but also a large underground of hidden tunnels beneath the city. Of course, various secrets, related to the Court of Owls and other things, will be around every corner. You can check out the new Gotham City for yourself, below.

Looks promising! Not quite as dense and comic-book-ish as the Arkham games, but the scope is impressive. Haven’t been keeping up with Gotham Knights? Here are the game’s key features…

Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes – Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham's newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.

Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC's Batman Universe – With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham's history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice.

Explore and Fight Crime in an Open-World Gotham City – Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos.

Unique Character Abilities and Customization – Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa, Nightwing uses his dual Escrima Sticks, Red Hood has peak human strength, and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff.

Team Up in Two-Player, Online Co-Op – Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op.

Gotham Knights swings onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on October 25.