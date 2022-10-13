Gotham Knights Gets Official Minimum System Requirements

Would-be Gotham Knights players on PC have been waiting to learn the game's official system requirements. Yesterday, the developers finally obliged, at least partially. The game's Steam page has been updated with the minimum requirements.

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K (3.7 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.60 GHz) Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OR AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 45 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p / 60fps / Low Quality Settings



From a previous PC trailer, we also know that the PC version of Gotham Knights supports Ultrawide (21:9) monitors, multi-monitor setups, ray traced reflections, and two upscaling technologies: Intel XeSS and NVIDIA DLSS 2. NVIDIA users can also already download the optimized Game Ready driver (version 522.25) eight days before the launch date.

Gotham Knights will be the first game released by Warner Bros. Montréal since 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins. However, it is not connected to the Batman: Arkhamverse, while Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (due early next year, barring any further delays) will be set in the same universe. Meanwhile, if you wish to learn everything there is to know about Gotham Knights, head to our dedicated info roundup article.

Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family - Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin - to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals.

From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations.

Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham’s five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it.

Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight.