Menu
Company

Gotham Knights Gets Official Minimum System Requirements

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 13, 2022, 04:38 AM EDT
Gotham Knights

Would-be Gotham Knights players on PC have been waiting to learn the game's official system requirements. Yesterday, the developers finally obliged, at least partially. The game's Steam page has been updated with the minimum requirements.

MINIMUM:

Related StoryNathan Birch
Gotham Knights Cinematic Launch Trailer Delivers an Alfred Pep Talk and Court of Owls Tease
    • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K (3.7 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.60 GHz)
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OR AMD Radeon RX 590
    • DirectX: Version 12
    • Storage: 45 GB available space
    • Additional Notes: 1080p / 60fps / Low Quality Settings

From a previous PC trailer, we also know that the PC version of Gotham Knights supports Ultrawide (21:9) monitors, multi-monitor setups, ray traced reflections, and two upscaling technologies: Intel XeSS and NVIDIA DLSS 2. NVIDIA users can also already download the optimized Game Ready driver (version 522.25) eight days before the launch date.

Gotham Knights will be the first game released by Warner Bros. Montréal since 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins. However, it is not connected to the Batman: Arkhamverse, while Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (due early next year, barring any further delays) will be set in the same universe. Meanwhile, if you wish to learn everything there is to know about Gotham Knights, head to our dedicated info roundup article.

Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family - Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin - to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals.
From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations.

Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham’s five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it.

Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight.

Products mentioned in this post

Core i5-9600K
USD 245
Gotham Knights
USD 70
GTX 1660
USD 280

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order