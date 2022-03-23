Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Officially Delayed to Early 2023

Rumors began to circulate last month that Rocksteady Games’ anticipated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had been “quietly” delayed to 2023, and well, now it’s been made official. Rocksteady Games creative director Sefton Hill took to Twitter just minutes ago to announced his game won’t be arriving for at least another year.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Impressions – Lego for Big Kids

A disappointing announcement, to be sure, but considering how little we’ve seen of Suicide Squad, a 2022 release was already feeling pretty unlikely. Haven’t been keeping up with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Here’s the game’s official description:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a new genre-bending action-adventure shooter that can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. Based on iconic DC characters and developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League combines the studio’s signature character-driven story gameplay with third-person shooter action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other. Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still officially slated to hit PC, Xbox One X/S, and PS5 in Spring of 2023. What do you think? Willing to wait for your DC superhero fix?