Gotham Knights Gets New Nightwing Focused Trailer

At the Summer Game Fest, Warner Bros. Interactive unveiled a new Gotham Knights trailer focused on the Nightwing character.

Showcasing the agile acrobatic defender Nightwing, the video shows off some of his suitstyles, which players can craft and customize throughout the game. Nightwing’s unique combat abilities are also on display, which include fierce elemental melee attacks using his signature escrima sticks and wrist darts, as well as his traversal abilities which include parkour, grappling and his glider, the Flying Trapeze. Dick Grayson is Nightwing. As a teenager, he was Batman’s protégé and the first Robin, before striking off to become a hero on his own terms. An incurable optimist, Nightwing often relies on his natural charisma to try and get out of trouble. Though he often tends to hide his depths by clowning around, his friends know that Dick values close personal bonds and strongly believes that above all else, people are worth fighting for.

Gotham Knights will be released on October 25th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Pre-orders are available and fans can get the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin by doing so.

There will also be a Deluxe Edition featuring the Visionary Pack, which includes the following items:

- Exclusive ‘’Knightwatch by Jim Lee’’ Transmog

- Beyond Suitstyle, inspired by Batman Beyond universe

- Salvage to build new Gear

- Boosted Gear

- Exclusive Emote

- 3 Exclusive Suit Colorways

• Ultra Zur-En-Arrh

• Chroma Frost

• Tribute Asylum