Gotham Knights Dev Merchandise Provides First Look at Alternate Skins

A new look at some of the content that will be included in the upcoming Gotham Knights has been provided online with new merchandise.

The new dev merchandise showcased on Twitter provides a look at some of the alternate skins that will be included in the game. The Nightwing costume looks particularly good.

WB Games Increase Next-Gen Game Prices – Gotham Knights, etc, to cost €75

There is your exclusive. New alternate skins revealed for #GothamKnights (dev's merch). That Nightwing costume though 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4cEZYftDmq — Tim (@tatlinsky) December 19, 2020

Gotham Knights Senior Level Designer Andy Gagnon also shared some new artwork for the game, which can be found right below.

Red Hood just joined the family! Thank you @WBGamesMTL for the early Christmas gift! (Now I should probably hang those properly at some point 😁)#GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/v6mojTcozr — Andy Gagnon #GothamKnights (@agagnondev) December 19, 2020

It has been some time since we last heard about Gotham Knights. The game, currently in development by Batman Arkham Origins' developer Warner Bros. Montreal, is a third-person action role-playing game focused on the Batman Family and their fight against the Court of Owls following Batman's death.

Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One sometime in 2021.