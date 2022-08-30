Menu
Company

GoPro HERO11 Black Action Camera to Maintain Same Design as Older Model, With the Possibility of a Revised Sensor

Omar Sohail
Aug 30, 2022
GoPro HERO11 Black Action Camera to Maintain Same Design as Older Model, With the Possibility of a Revised Sensor

The HERO10 Black introduced some welcomed upgrades, most of which were possible thanks to the new GP2 chip. In terms of design, GoPro may not give significant attention to the HERO11 Black, according to the latest press images leak, which is not that concerning, but it does mean potential buyers may want to hold off on their purchase if they already own the current model.

HERO11 Black’s Revised Sensor Means the New Action Camera Could Record at Higher Resolutions, Assuming the Rumor Materializes

The press images shared by WinFuture reveal that apart from the ‘11 Black’ indicators present on the upcoming action camera, there will likely be no distinguishing element between the HERO11 Black and HERO10 Black. Though customers will see this as an unappealing move, there are some benefits to this. For example, for the few customers who do plan on picking up the HERO11 Black, you can continue using the same accessories that were bought alongside the HERO10 Black, including the battery and waterproof housing.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
GoPro HERO10 Black Goes Official With 5.3K 60FPS Video Recording Support, 23MP Stills, Advanced Stabilization & More

Since the most significant changes will happen underneath the hood, it is safe to assume that GoPro will introduce a revised camera sensor for the HERO11 Black. This upgrade could allow the flagship action camera to record stabilized footage at a 6K resolution, but we will see if this rumor is true. For now, users can record 5.3K video at 60FPS, which is still overkill for a boatload of action camera owners.

gopro-hero11-black-press-images-4
gopro-hero11-black-press-images-3
gopro-hero11-black-press-images-2
gopro-hero11-black-press-images-1
gopro-hero11-black-press-images-7
gopro-hero11-black-press-images-6
gopro-hero11-black-press-images-5
2 of 9

We believe that a lot of customers will record at the 4K 120FPS option since it offers the best of both worlds in increased pixels and high framerate, so you can take advantage of slow-motion video edits. Other than that, the HERO11 Black maintains the dual-display feature present on the HERO10 Black, making it convenient for users to record themselves or take a selfie from the actual lens.

There is no word if the battery will receive an upgrade, but given that there is a lack of design, GoPro could only change so much in the overall capacity. What upgrades are you waiting to see from the HERO11 Black? Tell us in the comments.

News Source: WinFuture

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order