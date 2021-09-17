GoPro HERO10 Black Goes Official With 5.3K 60FPS Video Recording Support, 23MP Stills, Advanced Stabilization & More

GoPro has stepped up its action camera game with the HERO10 Black, which now ships with the new GP2 chip, allowing the device to capture higher resolutions while also snapping detailed images. Here is everything you need to know.

GoPro HERO10 Black Can Also Record 4K Videos at a Whopping 120 Frames per Second

The HERO10 Black can capture footage at double the framerate of the previous-generation HERO9 Black while also upping the resolution to 5.3K. In addition, the GoPro’s flagship action camera can record video at 4K 120FPS, and 2.7K 240FPS. This recording horsepower is possible thanks to the GP2 chip, which succeeds the GP1 that GoPro has been using ever since the HERO6.

GoPro Hero 10 Leaks to Show New Camera Sensor and Upgraded Processor

The company continues to use custom chipsets, allowing it to push the boundaries of the action camera segment. The HERO10 Black is also said to provide a smoother interface when navigating the touchscreen, which is an issue plaguing previous iterations and it was a necessary step. This is because many smartphones can double as action cameras and paired with their buttery-smooth animations, it would prove to be trouble for GoPro.

It is much easier to offload footage to your mobile phone now as the HERO10 Black’s new chip allows wireless files transfers to be sped up by 30 percent. You can upload images and video to the cloud, but that will require a GoPro subscription for $5 a month, or $50 a year. For still image capture, the action camera’s maximum resolution has increased from 20MP to 23MP, with still frames pulled from video reaching 19.6MP when shooting in the camera’s 5K 4:3 mode and 15.8MP when shooting in the 5.3K 60FPS mode.

GoPro Hero 9 Black Goes Official with Dual Screens, 20-Megapixel Sensor and 5K Video

GoPro’s HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization improves the minimization of camera shake, allowing for less jittery video capture. Of course, the HERO10 Black is waterproof up to 33 feet, but you can purchase a compatible housing to give it an extra layer of protection when recording underwater. The company also says that most add-ons purchased for the HERO9 Black will be compatible with the latest camera.

If you wish to purchase the HERO10 Black right away, it is available on Amazon for $499.99. You can also browse around for third-party or official accessories and add-ons.