Google’s Social Media Team Was Caught Using an iPhone to Market the New Pixel Lineup

An attempt to market the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro backfired miserably when Google’s social media team on Twitter was caught marketing the latest flagships using an iPhone.

‘Twitter for iPhone’ Text Showed up From the Official Google Pixel Handle When Posting About the Newest Pixel Series

A 3D artist called Ian Zelbo is well-known in the Twitter space for publishing highly detailed iPhone and iPad renders. After he shared an image through his account, he might be a part of the Twitter police now because he caught Google’s Pixel social media raving about the latest smartphones while using an iPhone. Keep in mind that every time you tweet something from an iPhone, the text ‘Twitter for iPhone’ shows up, indicating that you are using one of Apple’s mobile devices to share something on the micro-blogging social network.

Naturally, others caught wind of Google’s mistake and decided to grill the social media team responsible. The tweet was taken down for obvious reasons, but not before the Pixel team attempted to steal the spotlight from Apple. When Tim Cook teased the M2 iPad Pro launch from this Twitter account on October 18, the Google Pixel responded to that tweet with one of its own on October 20, promoting the latest Pixel models and the NBA. This time, though, the social media team was careful, posting from Twitter’s web app instead of using an iPhone.

Google Pixel’s social media team caught using an iPhone

Needless to say, this move was met with a negative reaction, with some people on the thread not forgetting what Google’s team did previously. Such mistakes can happen, especially when you have to publish posts from time to time. You often forget what consequences can materialize as a result of your actions, and the Pixel social media team found out the hard way. Last year in January, Samsung was caught promoting its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event using an iPhone, but this was not the first time the company made this mistake.

Attempting to promote the Galaxy Note 9 display in 2018 was done poorly, as Samsung’s social media team was caught by MKBHD using an iPhone to push out a tweet. The biggest lesson from all of these incidents is not to use a competitor’s product when promoting your own. Hopefully, Google’s Pixel social media will double-check before publishing tweets next time.

News Source: Ian Zelbo