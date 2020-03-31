Google Stops Selling Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL – 2018 Flagships Nowhere to Be Found on Company’s Online Store

If you had hopes of picking up the Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL for a cheaper price, we had some bad news to share with our readers. Both models that were launched back in 2018 were removed from availability today on the Google Store, with Android Police also confirming through a company spokesperson that it has sold through its inventory. Whether Google believes that it doesn’t believe in the Pixel 3 series any more or if it is making room for a newer model, only time will tell.

Google Might Be Done With the Pixel 3 to Make Room for the More Affordable Pixel 4a

If you visit the Google store right now, you’ll notice that the previous product listing for the Pixel 3 now redirects to the store homepage. Both models are still listed in the dedicated phones category, but you won’t be able to configure any model when you ‘choose your carrier’. That’s because at least from Google’s end, both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are currently out of stock.

Doom Eternal Suffers From Serious Input Lag on Stadia According to Digital Foundry

That’s not entirely bad news though, because there are several other online stores across the U.S. that are selling the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL such as B&H and Best Buy. Though your options have slowly started to diminish, you can still get both of these models from elsewhere, but we also believe purchase any one of these will be unnecessary. Firstly, both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are often seeing discounted on various online stores, so all you have to do is add a little more money and you’ll be the proud owner of Google’s latest flagships.

Another reason why we believe Google has discontinued the Pixel 3 family is to make room for the upcoming Pixel 4a. While the technology giant has canceled its annual I/O keynote, it’s not like the company cannot unveil the Pixel 4a through an online announcement. The rest of the companies are doing it, so why not Google? Also, with its starting price rumored to be $399, it would present better value than both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, along with a better design, so it checks all the right boxes at this present time.

Do you think Google is taking the right step to discontinue the Pixel 3 lineup? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: Google Store