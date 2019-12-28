Google Stadia Pro to Add Rise of the Tomb Raider and Thumper in January 2020

Stadia Pro subscribers will get to claim two new games starting January 1st, 2020, as recently announced by Google. The games are Rise of the Tomb Raider by Crystal Dynamics and Thumper by Drool and they are going to be added to the existing collection of Destiny 2, Farming Simulator 19, Samurai Shodown and Tomb Raider Definitive Edition.

Rise of the Tomb Raider first released in late 2015 on Xbox 360 and Xbox One. The Stadia Pro version is the 20 Year Celebration Edition, by the way, which includes all of the DLCs.

In his review of the Rise of the Tomb Raider DLCs, Kai wrote:

Both Blood Ties and Lara’s Nightmare are enjoyable additions to the 20th Anniversary celebration of Rise of the Tomb Raider. With a combined playtime of less than five hours, there’s not quite enough to warrant a purchase on PS4 solely for these two adventures. However, as part of the larger Rise of the Tomb Raider experience, I did enjoy my afternoon spent exploring Croft Manor with Playstation VR in hand.

The other game, Thumper, is a rhythm action game first released in late 2016.

Thumper is rhythm violence: classic rhythm-action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the hellish void and confront a maniacal giant head from the future. Scream down the endless track and crash through punishing obstacles with simple, airtight controls. Hurtle forward, master new moves, reach overwhelming velocities, and survive epic boss battles. Every crushing impact is interwoven with a pounding original soundtrack. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must go through rhythm hell. Play in traditional HD or fully immersive VR (SteamVR or Oculus). Nine levels of Rhythm Hell

Adrenalizing Boss Battles, including the terrifying Crakhed

Simple Controls: one stick and one button

Psychedelic Visuals

Original Soundtrack by Brian Gibson of noise-rock band Lightning Bolt