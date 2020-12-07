Google Stadia Expands to Include Eight New European Territories

Google Stadia is now being rolled out across eight new European territories, bringing the total of territories it's available in to twenty-two. Here's an excerpt from the press release sent out today.

We created Stadia to make great games more accessible. You don’t need to buy new hardware because Stadia works with the things you already own: laptops, desktops, compatible phones and tablets, and popular game controllers. And Stadia works instantly, without waiting for your games to download or update. Now millions more people can play games on Stadia as it becomes available in eight new European countries. If you’re in Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia or Switzerland, you can easily sign up at Stadia.com. Access to Stadia in all these countries rolls out over the next 24 hours.

New users can enjoy a free month of Stadia Pro subscription, which includes access to Hitman 2, Hello Neighbor: Secret Neighbor, Into the Breach, Kine, Monster Jam Steel Titans, and Everspace. Additionally, there are also two brand new Google Stadia exclusives bundled with the subscription, Splash Damage's Outcasters and Uppercut Games' Submerged: Hidden Depths.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Debuts on Google Stadia Next Week