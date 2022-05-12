Google Could Be Going the ‘Apple Route’ as Pixel Watch Is Listed to Work With Android Phones Only

With a preview shown at Google I/O 2022, the Pixel Watch is all set for a launch later this year. Not many details were shared during the official presentation, other than how the wearable looks and more. Fortunately, we did stumble across which devices are compatible with it. Apparently, iPhones are not on the list, and that can mean Google is taking the same route as Apple.

Pixel Watch Is Said to Be Compatible With Android Phones Running Version 8.0 or Higher

Searching around the Pixel Watch landing page on the U.S. Google Store did not provide us with any useful information concerning the wearable’s level of compatibility with iPhones. In short, Google may not want iPhones to be compatible with its latest smartwatch since Apple too limits Android handset owners from pairing them with the Apple Watch.

Also, since iPhone owners would likely be purchasing an Apple Watch instead of a Pixel Watch for a better experience in integration, it would have been a waste of resources and effort for Google and its employees to bring compatibility to iOS. It is also worth mentioning that according to Android Authority, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 features Wear OS 3, and that too is not compatible with iPhones.

If that is the case, then all future wearables that support Wear OS 3 may not support iOS either. We should state that Google has not explicitly mentioned that the Pixel Watch will not be compatible with iPhones. It is highly possible that when the smartwatch is available to purchase, Google will allow it to be paired with iPhones or at least have something in the pipeline that would enable future pairing.

For the time being, details on the Pixel Watch include an improved Wear OS UI, along with health sensors that are arranged in a horizontal configuration. Like the Apple Watch’s Digital Crown, the Pixel Watch too will ship with a crown, and on top of that, Google is using a proprietary strap system for fast swapping of watch bands. Wear OS for the Pixel Watch will let users connect to Google Maps, Wallet, FitBit, Google Assistant, and more, all of which we will see in action in the near future.