Google Pixel Watch With Cellular Capabilities to Cost $399, Will Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series

Omar Sohail
Aug 30, 2022
Google may have given a preview of the Pixel Watch at its annual I/O keynote, but the company did not provide sufficient details, such as when consumers should expect a launch and how much it would cost. According to the latest information, the upcoming smartwatch could arrive alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, with a decent price tag.

Pixel Watch Pricing to Sit in Between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 7

Earlier, we learned that the Pixel Watch would be available in both the Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants. 9to5Google’s source, who is familiar with Google’s plans, claims that the cellular version of the smartwatch will cost $399 in the U.S. There are chances that the pricing will be revised before the official release, but that is the figure going around the rumor mill. If we compare the pricing to other players that have already launched in the market, the Pixel Watch sits between the Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5.

To remind you, the Apple Watch Series 7 costs the same, but it is for the non-LTE variant, whereas the Galaxy Watch 5 is available for $279, with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro priced at $449. On paper, we should feel that the Pixel Watch has been priced competitively, but we do not know how it will perform, how long it will last, or what sort of problems users will face post-launch, so we cannot really comment on its $399 price at this time. The majority of the issues will start to appear in the future.

What we can comment on is the potential launch month. Apparently, the Pixel Watch will launch with the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro., What this means is that there will not be a gap in the launch schedule, and all three products will likely be released at the same event. This strategy makes sense as it will require unnecessary wastage of time and resources from Google’s side to launch a single product. Since there are fewer products for consumers, there should be adequate eyeballs on each of them.

Are you excited to see what the Pixel Watch is capable of delivering when it officially launches? Tell us in the comments.

News Source: 9to5Google

