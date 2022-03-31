Pixel 6a Retail Box Smiles for the Camera, Showing a New Design From the Rear Side

Google is likely gearing up for its Pixel 6a launch soon, as its retail box has allegedly been spotted, showing some significant differences between the upcoming model and the Pixel 5a 5G.

Rear Housing of the Pixel 6a Looks Identical to the More Expensive Flagships That Google Launched Last Year

The retail box image was uploaded by Techxine, with the Pixel 6a bearing a similar design to the more premium Pixel 6. The rear visor shows a dual-camera setup, which is what we have reported about before in previously leaked renders. However, while this bit of evidence indicates that Google is prepping to launch its first mid-range smartphone with its custom Tensor chip, WinFuture pointed out some blemishes in the image that may compromise the authenticity of the leak.

For instance, the ‘Pixel 6a’ label does not appear to be printed correctly, and the letter ‘a’ is not in line when closely inspected. The subtle design changes are also called into question, such as the antenna lines, which are usually housed in the chassis and can clearly be seen. On this occasion though, those antenna lines are not visible, but it is possible that Google deliberately chose to remove the antenna lines to improve the aesthetics of the image.

Also, keep in mind that the visibility of these antenna lines will depend on the kind of material Google chooses for the Pixel 6a. A smartphone with a plastic chassis will have more visible antennas as opposed to a premium handset with a metal and glass body. At this point, we believe Google will re-purpose the body of the Pixel 6 to mass produce the Pixel 6a and sell it at a lower MSRP.

Other previously leaked specification details reveal that the Pixel 6a will have 6GB of RAM, which is reasonable, given that Google aims to sell this smartphone at a lower price, so some compromises are necessary. As for the launch month, the technology giant may announce it in May, so we will have more details for you in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

News Source: Techxine