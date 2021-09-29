Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Prices in the U.S. Leaked; Starting From $749

Earlier, we reported on a listing that provided pricing for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in Europe. The base model would cost €649, while the ‘Pro’ variant unsurprisingly carried a higher price of €899. Prices in the U.S. will be different, and according to the latest info, Google’s flagship smartphone series will start from $749 in the region.

Pixel 6 Pro Could Be Significantly More Expensive, Possibly Starting From $1,049

According to Yogesh Brar’s sources, the Pixel 6 will start from $749, making it $50 more expensive than the cheapest iPhone 13, which is the iPhone 13 mini, and last year’s Pixel 5. However, Google’s less expensive Pixel member would have other advantages ranging from a bigger display, improved camera system, a fresh design, and the innards powered by the custom Tensor chip.

If you are interested in getting the more premium Pixel 6 Pro, then according to the figures, you should prepare to spend additional cash on this, as it may start from $1,049 or $1,099. The difference is a whopping $300, which is the price of a decent mid-ranger or even an Android flagship handset from a couple of years ago. However, if you are surprised to see this big of a difference, we want to remind you that the pricing disparity of the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro is also $300.

So I got $749 for the Pixel 6 base model from my sources while the Pixel 6 Pro could be $1049/1099. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 29, 2021

In some ways, lots of customers will justify the purchase of the Pixel 6 Pro. According to a previously leaked hands-on video, the larger and more premium of Google’s upcoming smartphones has a better camera, increased screen real estate thanks to the enlarged display, a bigger battery, and other perks, which should prove useful during everyday use.

Regardless of which model you purchase, Google is said to provide software updates for five years, so one can also factor in the firmware development efforts into the Pixel 6’s and Pixel 6 Pro’s pricing. Then again, there are those who will be discouraged by these figures, but keep in mind that Google is aiming to take on Samsung and Apple with the release of these flagships, so an added cost is accompanied by an improved design, added features, and other advantages.

News Source: Yogesh Brar