Pixel 6 Series Alleged Prices Have Just Leaked and They are Not Bad

It has been months since Google started exciting the Pixel 6 series, and one of the enormous speculations surrounding these devices is the price. Google did assure us that these devices will come with a premium, and now we have a word about how much the phones might cost in Europe, and honestly, the prices are not as bad as one would have thought.

You Should be Ready to Pay a Premium for the Pixel 6 Pro, Not So Much for the Standard Pixel 6

According to M. Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today, he received information from a source that got the pricing from an unnamed European carrier which listed the prices via Google's code names for the Pixel 6 (oriole) and Pixel 6 Pro (raven), you can check the video below.

The listing shows that the standard Google Pixel 6 could cost €649 (~$758), and for a phone that uses Google's first in-house chip, this is not a bad price at all. If you want to save up for the pro variant, the price will be much higher as the source suggests that the Pixel 6 Pro will run you €899 (~$1,050). Lee has claimed that the Pro model costs more because it will have many features that will not be available on the standard variant, including a more significant and higher resolution 120Hz curved display, support for UWB networks, and an extra telephoto rear camera.

We would suggest that you take the pricing with a grain of salt right now, and the pricing could also be different in different regions. As for the official release date, the phones could be unveiled in the coming October.

So far, the Pixel 6 series is looking to be an interesting and exciting one. We finally are getting some high-end Android smartphones that are not from the likes of OnePlus or Samsung, and that is a good thing, to be honest.