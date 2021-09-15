Google Pixel 6 Pro Leak Confirms Battery Sharing, 12 Gigs of RAM and More

Google's upcoming flagships are shaping up to be really impressive. These might be by far the hottest Android phones to come later this year, but we can never get enough of the leaks that are telling us more and more about the new phones. Today's leak about the Google Pixel 6 Pro might as well be the most interesting one as it reveals some fascinating information on the phone.

Folks over at XDA-Developers got in touch with an anonymous source, and the source claims to have a real Pixel 6 Pro in hand, and by communicating with them, the publication has gotten their hands on some of the specs of the phone.

Latest Pixel 6 Pro Leak is Based on an Actual Phone, and The Phone Looks to be Impressive

Most of the things that we hear have already been proven. For instance, Pixel 6 Pro will ship with a 120Hz display, which is what we have heard already. In addition to that, the leak suggests that the phone is going to ship with 12 gigs of RAM, a periscope zoom camera, battery share or reverse wireless charging, a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution, UWB support, 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor, 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 wide ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 telephoto lens. You are also getting Wi-Fi 6E and an in-display fingerprint reader.

The source has also confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro is not going to support Active Edge. As far as the release date is concerned, we speculate that Google is more than likely to release the Pixel 6 series in October. It could either launch the same day as Android 12 or some time after that.

You can expect some more leaks about the devices heading your way, but based on what we have access to, the phone is shaping up to be a perfect offering, especially for the stock Android fans. It is about time Google has returned to its high-end roots.