A Massive Leak Just Confirmed Everything About the Google Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6 series is going official on October 19th, later this month, and Google has already shared the details with us. You would think that this will stop the leaks from coming out, but that is not the case, as the latest leak reveals more or less everything we want to know about the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

The leak is coming from Evan Blass (@evleaks), who shared two links to Carphone Warehouse, which shows all the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro information. Remember, Blass had already leaked the renders of the base model a few days before that.

Pixel 6 Series Landing Pages Leave a Little to the Imagination

The latest leak shows the official landing pages that Google will be publishing on their website, and these do reveal the U.K. charger and the 2nd generation Pixel Stand. Going through the landing page, you will also come across some really catchy phrases and headlines talking about all the phones' new things. Let's get started!.

Starting with the standard Pixel 6, the landing page talks about the "powerhouse" Google Tensor processor. The tensor chip will bring a "Custom image processor," the Titan M2 security chip, and will offer" up to 80% faster performance." The following section sheds light on the 50-megapixel primary camera that will "capture more color, more detail, and 150% more light" compared to the Pixel 5.

Google will also integrate a "Magic Eraser" feature that will allow you to get rid of objects in the pictures" There is even a new "Face Unblur" feature that can "de-blur a face to make it sharper."

Additionally, both phones will offer up to 2 days of battery on a single charge. Sadly, the landing pages do not mention the battery capacities. It should not come as a surprise, but both devices will ship with IP68 water and dust resistance and will be using Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus, which will offer "up to 2x better scratch resistance."