The upcoming Google Pixel 4a is shrouded in a strange mystery at the moment. We do know that the device exists, however, the thing is that Google has not announced anything. To complicate matters even more, we recently found out that Google will be releasing the Pixel 4a 5G along with the standard variant, and the 5G variant will launch with Snapdragon 765G.

Google recently ended up posting the images of Pixel 4a on the Google Store, and today, we have information that the Google Pixel 4a 5G has appeared on MNVO carrier.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Shows Up on MVNO's Website, Raising More Questions About the Device's Existence and Launch

Now there is nothing new with devices showing up on the official carriers or even regulatory boards. However, today, XDA noticed that the list of 5G compatible phones has two Google G025E devices. This is only fueling the fire because recently, a bunch of devices with similar codenames also appeared and passed through FCC, so it is safe to say that Google is certainly releasing multiple variants of the Pixel 4a, or the fact that Google Pixel 4a 5G, the standard variant, and Pixel 5 series will launch at the same event.

You can check the list below.

Aside from the model number, there is not much that we learn about the device at all. However, at the given moment, is there anything we haven't talked about? The phone has leaked numerous times over the past couple of months, and at this time, the only thing that is needed is an official announcement and we will be off to the races.

Will you be getting your hands on the cheaper Pixel when it releases or are you looking forward to getting the Pixel 5. Let us know what you think of Google's plans with its Pixel lineup.