Google’s Pixel 3 XL Can Be Yours for Less Than $240, With Just One String Attached

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but that doesn’t mean you’ll stumble upon a deal that’s worthy of your time. Now, it might not be a discounted Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, but if you want an impressive smartphone camera solution, then the Pixel 3 XL is a decent purchase that perhaps never has had a price cut of this magnitude, until now.

Unfortunately, there is a small condition that you’ll have to agree with before proceeding. While the Pixel 3 XL costs just $9.54 a month with installment plans when purchased from Best Buy, you can’t choose your preferred carrier and you’ll have to subscribe to Sprint’s services in order to avail the deal. If you select any other carrier, you’ll have to pay full price. So owning a cheap Pixel 3 XL on a Sprint connection is the only trade-off you’ll have to endure.

With the latest price, the Snapdragon 845-fueled flagship from 2018 will only set you back by $228.96 when you complete the 24-month payment cycle. As for which color options are available, Best Buy has stocked both the ‘Not Pink’ and ‘Clearly White’ versions for customers that demand a little something extra when it comes to color options. Other features belonging to the smartphone include a dual front-facing camera solution, a decent 3430mAh battery, Qi wireless charging compatibility, stereo speakers, and the ability to receive timely software and security updates from Google.

So what do you think? For less than $240, does the Pixel 3 XL seem like an excellent deal if the only trade-off was to pick Sprint as your daily driver network? Let us know down in the comments.