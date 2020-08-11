If you really don’t want the Google Pixel 4a then you can revert back to a previous flagship from Google, the Pixel 3 for a low price of just $269.

Google Pixel 3 Available Renewed and Unlocked from Amazon for a Low Price of Just $269

Released back in 2018, the Google Pixel 3 managed to ruffle a few feathers in the mobile world. It offers a stock Android experience out of the box and can run Android 10 as well. It features a large 5.5-inch OLED display which is crisp and bright, and great for consuming any sort of content. Then you have the powerful Snapdragon 845 chip under the hood with 4GB of RAM ensuring everything remains buttery smooth. Everything is topped off with 64GB of internal storage which is more than enough for apps, games, photos, videos and more. You can, of course, opt for Google Drive for storing your documents if you do manage to fill up that storage.

Just like any other Pixel phone, this one features a stellar 12-megapixel camera that takes absolutely marvelous photos and videos. Needless to say that you will step up your Instagram game with this phone in your pocket.

This phone is fully unlocked so you can use it on the carrier of your choice. This also means you will get the benefits of 4G LTE, as long as your carrier supports it.

Buy Google Pixel 3 64GB - Just Black (Renewed) - $269

