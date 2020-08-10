Save $50 on Brand New Pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds With Noise Cancellation and Spectacular 24-Hour Battery Life

Alongside the AirPods Pro, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are one of the best products available in the wireless earbuds space, delivering impeccable sound quality while being compact at the same time. Today, these wireless earbuds are $50 cheaper on Amazon, giving you the opportunity to experience high-quality audio and extended battery life wherever you go.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 can connect to any Bluetooth-powered device and when they get paired, you’re pretty much off to the races. For those that don’t know, the Sony WF-1000XM3 tout one of the best audio experiences for wireless earphones and they also support noise cancellation in just you want to get rid of that pesky surrounding noise.

Additionally, you can get up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case, and if you want 90 minutes of playback time, all you have to do is place the Sony WF-1000XM3 in the case for 10 minutes and you’ll be off to the races.

The wireless earphones also support Alexa, and the charging case can get topped up using a Type-C USB cable. There are also different silicone ear cups provided in the packaging, just in case the ones already present don’t fit properly in your ear.

For $178, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are cheaper than a lot of wireless earbuds and they can deliver astounding audio quality as well so tell us why you wouldn’t pick these up right now?