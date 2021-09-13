Google Phone is the Latest App to Get Material You Design on Android 12

Even though the stable version of Android 12 might not be coming until next month, that does not mean that Google will not be paying attention to the suite of Android apps. The company has been hard at work as far as updating its apps to Material You design is concerned. The latest updated app is the Google Phone App, as it has started receiving the Material You design on Android 12.

We have our hands on the screenshots of version 70 of the Google Phone app, and it contains some new elements from the Material You design. You are looking at changes to the floating action buttons, as well as the bottom tab. Additionally, the update also brings Material You's dynamic theming for some users. However, this feature is not available for everyone.

Google Phone Starts Receiving the Material You Overhaul, But Not Everyone Has Received It

You can see the screenshots shared by @jay__kamat, zachb1818, and neilAndNotNail below.









Another thing worth noting here is that the changes are not rolling out to all the devices at the moment. Users have reported that they have not received this visual change on Android 12, and this is normal since this looks like an A/B test.

Despite Android 12 reaching the release candidate stage, Google is still experimenting with the Material You design in many apps, including the Google Phone app. This means that there is a possibility that the final version of the app might see some changes.

As far as Android 12's release date is concerned, new evidence suggests that Google could release the stable version of the update on October 4th instead of the supposed release in September. We are all holding on to hope that Google hurries up so we can get the full experience once it's out.